San Diego Mother Wants Tijuana Police to Investigate Son’s Death

The last clue in a chilling murder mystery spanning both sides of the border is atext message from the victim.
Lincoln Park resident Jimmy Ortega went to Tijuana, Mexico earlier this month to buy a car, according to his mother. The next day, he sent his family a message saying he felt he was in danger. That was the last they ever heard from him.
Five days later, Ortega’s mother and her family found Ortega’s body in a Tijuana morgue with apparent signs of torture, including broken bones and burns.
Ortega died of smoke or chemical inhalation, according to the autopsy report.
Ortega's family told NBC 7 they want Tijuana police to formally investigate his death.