‘San Diego-oose!': Unexpected Padres Wingman Gets Mural in Chula Vista

The goose who stole the show at Game 2 at Dodgers Stadium got its own mural Friday in Chula Vista.

Padres fan and muralist Paul Jimenez painted the mural near his Manny Machado mural on Third Avenue.

"We've been joking about it online and I've been joking every time something happens, it's always a joke that Ground Floor Murals is gonna paint like Emma Stone in the Padres jacket," said Jimenez of Ground Floor Murals. "I'd wanted to paint this one, I love to paint animals and it was just cool that it was an animal-related Padre meme."

You may recognize Ground Floor Murals' work as they have other artworks paying homage to the Padres across San Diego, like the ‘No No’ Joe Musgrove at his alma mater, Grossmont High School, Trevor Hoffman on the back of Hansen Surfboards in Encinitas, and Tony Gwynn on the side of Undisputed Gym in City Heights.

Jimenez tells NBC 7 they have an understanding with the owner to paint on the Vogue Theatre building. Late Thursday, Jimenez said he couldn't sleep and decided to contact his friend who agreed to help him paint the mural.

"This one totally came out of a whim. It was just me wanting to let san Diego wake up to something funny and fun," the San Diegan said.

It took them three hours to get it painted.

The goose became a viral sensation after it swooped in after Jake Cronenworth's solo home run. The goose plopped itself in shallow right field to shore up San Diego's defense against LA's left-handed power bats and stuck around until the umpires called a crew to get it off the field.

On Friday before Game 3, San Diego Police joined in on the fun by posting on Facebook asking for help in searching for the goose who may be migrating south for the winter and photoshopping the goose with a Padres hat in front of a police car at Petco Park.

Just before Friday's game, plenty of fans were pulling up to the mural to get pictures.

Paul Sierra, a Padres fan was one of the many fans that stopped by.

"I follow Ground Floor Murals on Instagram and I saw them post this, so I thought this was funny and cool so I decided to check it out," he said.

Jimenez told NBC 7 they just painted a brand new mural of Joe Musgrove on the front of Westbrew Downtown.

A 5-3 win over the Dodgers on Saturday sent the Padres into their first National League Championship Series since 1998. All of Petco Park ignited in cheers after the game. The Phillies knocked off the Braves so the Friars are the highest remaining seed, meaning Games 1 and 2 will be on Tuesday and Wednesday at Petco Park.

