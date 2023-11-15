Pilot killed in small plane crash in La Jolla after hourslong search for wreckage

San Diego police confirmed the pilot of a small plane that crashed Wednesday night in a La Jolla neighborhood is dead after an hourslong search for the wreckage.

The plane, SDPD reported lost communication with area towers at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, crashed on a hillside just south of La Jolla Village Drive and Gilman Drive. After an hours-long search, police discovered the wreckage of the small plane using a drone unit at around 3 a.m. Thursday after receiving a tip from residents.

Police identified the plane's pilot as a man and said he was the only person on board at the time of the crash. The pilot was pronounced dead at the scene.

The FAA confirmed to NBC 7 that the plane took off from Murietta, California, Wednesday afternoon. Flight tracker shows the plane attempted to land at Montgomery Field in Kearny Mesa before continuing northwest toward La Jolla. NBC 7 learned that the pilot radioed in at 9:30 p.m. saying he was low on fuel before communication was lost.

Rain and fog along the coast severely reduced visibility, Wednesday night.

The plane landed on a walking path just behind some homes in the neighborhood.

"It’s a little bit of a shock because I’m seeing the direction in which the plane is facing now and how close it is to my house. It could’ve just flown into my house. That is, that is wild," said Ryan Krasner, a resident who says he didn't hear anything last night and did not know anything about the crash until police knocked on his door.

The plane, a single-engine Cessna 210, was found to have sustained front damage with its propeller off, according to police. The plane did not sustain damage to its wings. Records show the owner of the Cessna has the highest private pilot rating.

No one else was hurt in this incident and no houses were damaged.

The National Transportation Safety Board is on its way to investigate the crash.

No other information was available.

