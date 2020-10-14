jo koy

San Diego to Name Day After Comedian Jo Koy in Honor of Filipino American History Month

Oct. 16, 2020 will now be known as Jo Koy Day in America's Finest City

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

America’s Finest City has announced it will proclaim a day named after stand-up comedian Jo Koy in honor of Filipino American History Month.

Councilmember Chris Cate, who represents San Diego’s District 6, will present the honor to Koy in a celebratory ceremony Friday in Mira Mesa.

Koy is a decorated comedian who has a special on Netflix, is working on a book and has been nominated for a People’s Choice Award as the Comedy Act of 2020. Cate, who is a second-generation Filipino-American, called the comedian “iconic and a trailblazer.”

“His homage to the Philippines has reached the lives of millions of people worldwide,” Cate said in a statement. “Filipino cuisine, culture, and arts are flourishing in District 6, and I am excited to celebrate Jo Koy and recognize his accomplishments.”

District 6, which includes Kearny Mesa, Clairemont Mesa, Miramar, Mira Mesa, Sorrento Valley and Park Village, is a diverse area where 1 in every 3 residents is of Asian descent, the councilmember said.

