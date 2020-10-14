San Diego to Name Day After Comedian Jo Koy in Honor of Filipino American History Month

America’s Finest City has announced it will proclaim a day named after stand-up comedian Jo Koy in honor of Filipino American History Month.

Councilmember Chris Cate, who represents San Diego’s District 6, will present the honor to Koy in a celebratory ceremony Friday in Mira Mesa.

Koy is a decorated comedian who has a special on Netflix, is working on a book and has been nominated for a People’s Choice Award as the Comedy Act of 2020. Cate, who is a second-generation Filipino-American, called the comedian “iconic and a trailblazer.”

“His homage to the Philippines has reached the lives of millions of people worldwide,” Cate said in a statement. “Filipino cuisine, culture, and arts are flourishing in District 6, and I am excited to celebrate Jo Koy and recognize his accomplishments.”

District 6, which includes Kearny Mesa, Clairemont Mesa, Miramar, Mira Mesa, Sorrento Valley and Park Village, is a diverse area where 1 in every 3 residents is of Asian descent, the councilmember said.