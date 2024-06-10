Del Mar

San Dieguito Lagoon wetland restoration project nearly complete

The goal of the project is to turn an area that used to be agricultural fields into saltwater wetlands

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A construction project that started more than a decade ago to restore the wetlands in the San Dieguito Lagoon is finally close to being done.

You might have noticed the project when driving on Interstate 5 through Del Mar.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The goal is to turn an area that used to be agricultural fields into saltwater wetlands.

Crews are working on removing more than 1 million cubic yards of soil. That's more than 300 swimming pools worth of soil.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

"We're finally connecting our newly-created wetlands to the larger system of wetlands that is within the San Dieguito River Valley, so the tidal circulation from the ocean is going to be able to come in and fill our wetlands," Kim Smith, senior regional planner with SANDAG, told NBC 7.

Drone footage shows the San Dieguito Lagoon wetland restoration project.
Jason Guinter/NBC 7
Drone footage shows where the San Dieguito Lagoon wetland restoration project stands as of June 6, 2024.

The project will also create a new trail connecting the Dust Devil Nature Trail to El Camino Real.

California

News from across California

San Francisco Jun 7

Nintendo's new San Francisco store moving into Union Square location

San Diego Police Department Jun 7

Police K-9 reform bills advance in California legislature

Planning for this project began in 2012. It's expected to be completed by October. The project cost $87 million, mostly from SANDAG's Environmental Mitigation Program.

This article tagged under:

Del Mar
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us