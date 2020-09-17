crime

San Francisco Ambulance Stolen With Medics Inside

The paramedics were in the back, treating a patient when a man jumped into the driver’s seat and drove off, officials said.

By NBC Bay Area staff

A San Francisco ambulance was stolen Thursday while medics treated a patient in the back.

The incident occurred in the Tenderloin District around 3 a.m. Thursday.

The paramedics were treating a patient when a man jumped into the driver’s seat and drove off, officials said.

One of the medics jumped into the front seat and forced the man to pull over. They were eventually able to flag down police. 

“Thankfully our partners acted swiftly and were able to bring this person into custody,” said Jonathan Baxter from the San Francisco Fire Department. “In custody and is no longer a threat to the community or San Francisco Fire Department.”

The patient and paramedics are okay.

