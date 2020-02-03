coronavirus

San Francisco City Leaders: It’s Safe to Celebrate Chinese New Year

Officials say there are no diagnosed cases of coronavirus in San Francisco and at this point, no reason to cancel public events.

By Jean Elle

NBCUniversal, Inc.

With fears about the spread of coronavirus circulating San Francisco City, leaders are assuring the public it's safe to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

At City Hall Sunday night, Mayor London Breed told the crowd celebrating the year of the rat she is excited to be part of Saturday’s parade -- a tradition that attracts thousands of people to Chinatown.

“The plan is to move forward go out have parade have a good time we hope people,” she said.

The director of public health said his team is working with the Department of Emergency Management, constantly monitoring federal and state guidelines. He said there are no diagnosed cases of coronavirus in San Francisco and at this point no reason to cancel public events.

