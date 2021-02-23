San Francisco Lifts 10-Day Travel Quarantine Order

San Franciscans who travel outside the Bay Area for non-essential reasons are no longer required to quarantine for 10 days when they return, the city announced Tuesday.

The travel quarantine order was put in place in mid-December to help curb a spike in coronavirus cases.

Improving case numbers allowed the city to lift the order.

While the order has been lifted, the city is still urging residents to avoid non-essential trips outside the region. If people travel out of state or more than 120 miles away from home, they are encouraged to quarantine for 10 days.

"Lifting this order does not mean that it’s now safe to just hop on a plane or go on a road trip," San Francisco’s acting Health Officer Dr. Susan Philip said in a statement. "This is not a travel free-for-all. We’ve made tremendous progress and brought our case numbers down, but we need to keep our guards up. The growing prevalence of variants, some of which were brought from abroad, is further proof that we must be extra cautious. If we do everything we are supposed to—wear our masks, practice physical distancing, avoid indoor gatherings with other households—we can continue to reopen businesses, schools and community activities. Voluntarily quarantining after traveling out of state or 120 miles from home helps protect everyone. Let’s go forward, not backward."