San Francisco Streets to Limit Car Traffic to Allow Room for Social Distancing

San Francisco transportation officials are shutting down residential streets from car traffic to allow more room for social distancing on essential outings.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency focus areas for the street transformations are where Muni service was reduced amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Page Street and 41st Avenue are the first residential streets that will shift from car traffic to foot traffic, officials said. Local access for drivers who need to get into their driveway will be allowed.

Meanwhile, Mayor London Breed announced Friday the shelter-at-home order is likely to be extended past May 3 and urged everyone to be patient.