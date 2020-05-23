summer camp

San Francisco to Allow Summer Camps to Reopen With Restrictions

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBCUniversal, Inc.

With the school year coming to an end, many parents are scrambling to make summer plans for their kids – on Friday, San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced that summer camps will be open in the city.

Starting June 15, city, non-profit and private camps can operate as long as they follow health guidelines.

“We are going to prioritize kids of parents who are working in essential businesses who are part of the city's response," said Phil Ginsburg, general manager of San Francisco's Parks and Rec Department.

Camps will be required to keep kids in “pods” of 12.

They’ll also have to run for a minimum of three weeks to keep kids in consistent groups.

