coronavirus

San Francisco's COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Close to Running Out, Officials Say

By Lili Tan

NBC Universal, Inc.

Come Thursday, the city of San Francisco's COVID-19 vaccine supply will run out unless more doses start arriving from the federal government, officials said Tuesday.

"The inconsistent, unpredictable flow of vaccine from the state and directly at the feet of the feds is not only impacting the city, but our city health care providers as well," San Francisco Public Health Officer Dr. Grant Colfax said.

Colfax said the department of public health received less than 1,800 doses this week — much less than requested.

The shortage comes as the city's vaccine notification system opened Tuesday. Thousands of San Franciscans signed up, despite a few minutes when the site went down.

Plans to open a mass vaccination site at City College at the end of this week still appear to be on track.

"We are definitely planning to continue opening the City College site because we are working with other health care providers like Dignity, like Kaiser, like CPMC, because we know they are still administering the vaccine, so it should not have a significant impact," Mayor London Breed said.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19San Franciscocovid-19 vaccinerace for a vaccine
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us