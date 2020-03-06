San Jose’s Joey Chestnut Crushes World Record in Big Macs

San Jose's Joey Chestnut decided to celebrate his "cheat day" by setting yet another world record. In Big Mac eating.

The legendary competitive eater who owns numerous eating records downed 32 McDonald’s Big Macs in 38 minutes and 15 seconds Thursday, which amounted to 15.36 pounds and earned him the world record.

That’s 18,016 calories worth of two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles and onions on a sesame seed bun.

“Since being a kid, I’ve dreamt about eating as many Big Macs as I could,” Chestnut said in a Facebook post. “As the ultimate cheat day event, I ordered 32 Big Mac sandwiches from Uber Eats and recorded the experience.”

In a video of the event posted on YouTube, Chestnut belches multiple times and is seen perspiring profusely as he smashes the burgers. "I'm getting a little bit of the meat sweats," he says.

Chestnut, 36, who graduated from San Jose State University, has won 12 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest titles and owns the record of 74 franks downed in the 10-minute competition, set in 2018.

With Thursday's Big Mac order of about $127, Chestnut thanked the Uber Eats driver with a 20% tip.