San Jose Teen Charged With Murder in 2020 Fentanyl Death of 12-Year-Old Girl

A juvenile has been charged with murder in the 2020 death of a 12-year-old San Jose girl who overdosed on fentanyl, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

The 16-year-old drug dealer sold the drug to the girl in November 2020, and she died shortly after consuming three-quarters of a single M-30 pill, the DA said. The girl, referred to as Jane Doe, was the youngest person to fatally overdose in Santa Clara County in 2020.

The 16-year-old suspect was arrested and charged Tuesday and faces incarceration, the DA said.

"After thousands of deaths, everyone should know that fentanyl is a deadly poison," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement.

Investigators found screen shots of public service warnings over fentanyl overdoses in the suspect's Google Photos account. The PSAs predated the girl’s death, the DA said.

It's the second time a drug dealer has been charged with murder after a fatal overdose in Santa Clara County, the DA said. A San Jose man is facing a murder charge after selling a fatal opioid over Snapchat to a Santa Clara 18-year-old in 2020.

The DA warned that in Santa Clara County, fentanyl is especially prevalent in fake generic pills, with street names such as "M-30," "M-box-30," "pressed blues," "blues" and "Oxy." Anyone providing a substance containing fentanyl to someone who then dies of an overdose can be charged with murder, the DA said.

If you or someone you know is addicted to opioids, there's help: visit the County of Santa Clara Behavioral Health Services Substance Use Treatment Services webpage.