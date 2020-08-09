San Quentin Sergeant Dies After Months of Induced Coma Due to Coronavirus

Sgt. Gilbert Polanco, a San Quentin employee who contracted coronavirus and was in an induced coma for weeks, has died.

Polanco was taken to a South Bay hospital on July 3 and remained hospitalized in an induced coma.

"Our hearts are broken as we awaken to the news of the passing of our beloved Sergeant, colleague, and friend," said Acting San Quentin Warden Ron Broomfield.

So often the discussion about COVID-19 is a numbers game. But it's critical to remember that every number is a person that often is in the fight for their lives. Damian Trujillo reports.

"Sgt. Gilbert Polanco demonstrated unwavering commitment and bravery as a peace officer working the frontline every day during this devastating pandemic."

To date, more than 60% of San Quentin's incarcerated population have contracted the virus.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement that Polanco's "memory is carried on in the hearts of all the men and women who continue to battle this deadly virus at San Quentin."