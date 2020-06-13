coronavirus

Santa Clara County Officials Concerned by COVID-19 Cases Among Construction Workers

Santa Clara County is calling for greater adherence to social distancing and safety protocols at construction sites after "multiple cases" of novel conronavirus were detected among workers at four construction sites.

There were 10 confirmed cases and more than 30 potential exposures reported at one Mountain View construction site, the county said in the news release, crediting the employer for notifying the county Public Health Department as soon as the results were learned. The construction company voluntarily closed the site.

"These cases emphasize the fact that we are still in the midst of a pandemic," County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody said in a statement. "With additional sectors reopening, it is vital that everyone carefully follow social distancing protocols to ensure that workers are safe. This includes keeping physical distance and wearing a face covering."

Two construction sites in San Jose and one in Milpitas have had between three and five cases each and have voluntarily closed at the request of the health department for investigation of possible exposure.

Another nine sites have had at least one confirmed case and are working with the county to determine of any possible additional cases.

County officials said new cases are being monitored carefully to contain outbreaks, and working with employers and labor organizations on education about prevention practices and required protocols.

Construction was allowed to resume on May 4 under strict compliance "with safety and social distancing protocols specific to the construction industry," the county said.

As of Friday the county overall had 3,117 COVID-19 cases and 150 deaths.

