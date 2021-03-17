coronavirus

Bay Area County Reports 2nd Case of COVID-19 Variant First Identified in South Africa

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Santa Clara County on Wednesday said a second case of the COVID-19 variant first identified in South Africa has been detected in the county.

The county believes the case resulted from community transmission, not travel. An investigation is ongoing.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

"Considering the national trends, we have been operating under the assumption that these variants were circulating at some level in our communities," County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody said in a statement. "This latest case confirms that we do have community transmission, and reminds us to not let down our guard in the middle of this pandemic."

California

News from across California

San Diego 10 hours ago

First of 3 Victims Killed in Downtown San Diego Tunnel Crash Identified

covid-19 vaccine Mar 17

Those Few Extra Pounds May Make You Eligible for the COVID-19 Vaccine in San Diego County

This marks California's fourth known case of the variant, the county said.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19Santa Clara County
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us