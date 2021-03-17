Bay Area County Reports 2nd Case of COVID-19 Variant First Identified in South Africa

Santa Clara County on Wednesday said a second case of the COVID-19 variant first identified in South Africa has been detected in the county.

The county believes the case resulted from community transmission, not travel. An investigation is ongoing.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

"Considering the national trends, we have been operating under the assumption that these variants were circulating at some level in our communities," County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody said in a statement. "This latest case confirms that we do have community transmission, and reminds us to not let down our guard in the middle of this pandemic."

This marks California's fourth known case of the variant, the county said.