Bay Area County to Begin Wristband System to Avoid Waiting at COVID-19 Testing Sites

Santa Clara County announced Saturday a new wristband system to avoid long waits in line at COVID-19 testing sites.
Anyone interested in getting tested can get a wristband at one of the locations in San Jose or Gilroy, and receive an assigned timeslot to return to the site rather than wait in line.
In a statement, the county said that the supply of wristbands depends on test availability and are only available "as supplies last."
The public is advised to arrive at pop-up locations early in order to receive a wristband. If wristbands run out, people will be directed to other testing locations nearby.
Walk-up testing sites provide COVID-19 testing free of charge, without an appointment, symptoms, insurance, or a doctor's note and regardless of immigration status.
Below is information regarding the testing sites in San Jose and Gilroy:
San Jose
Oak Grove High School student center – 285 Blossom Hill Road, San Jose, 95123
Tuesday to Friday, July 28-31, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 1, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
San Jose
Santa Clara County Office of Education, San Jose Room -- 1290 Ridder Park Drive, San Jose, 95131
Tuesday to Friday, July 28-31, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Gilroy
South County Annex (formerly Del Buono Elementary) -- 9300 Wren Avenue, Gilroy, 95020
Tuesday to Friday, July 28-31, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.