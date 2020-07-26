Santa Cruz County

Santa Cruz County Hits State Watch List

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Santa Cruz County was officially added to the state’s COVID-19 watch list Sunday, meaning that more restrictions could be coming to the area soon.

Eight out of nine bay area counties are already on the list – all except San Mateo County. If a county is on the watch list for three or more days certain businesses have to close.

These include indoor gyms and places of worship, indoor malls and salons.

The county has until Tuesday to improve its numbers or face restrictions.

