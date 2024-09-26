Man arrested in Santa Maria courthouse explosion was scheduled for court appearance

What to Know Five people suffered injuries that are not life-threatening in an explosion at a Santa Barbara County courthouse.

The explosion in Santa Maria was intentionally set with an improvised explosive device, the sheriff's department said.

The suspect had been arrested on a firearms violation and had a court appearance scheduled for Wednesday.

A man who threw a backpack with an improvised explosive device that went off at a screening area Wednesday inside a Santa Maria courthouse was scheduled to appear for arraignment on a firearms violation, authorities said.

Five people suffered injuries that are not considered life threatening in the explosion at the courthouse in Santa Barbara County. Twenty-year-old Nathaniel McGuire, a Santa Maria resident, was wearing body armor under a jacket when he was taken into custody after running from the scene and attempting to get into his vehicle, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

A court security officer detained McGuire in a courthouse parking lot.

Witness Shane Mellon told KSBY that he was at the courthouse when he heard what sounded like chairs falling over. The courtroom bailiff escorted him and others from the building.

“It was a loud bang,” he said.

Mellon said he saw what looked like a sweater smoldering and a man screaming. Four or five people got on top of him, trying to keep him restrained, Mellon said.

“I think this could have been way worse than it was if not for the deputies just jumping on top of that guy,” Mellon said.

The courthouse was closed and residents near the building were told to avoid the area as authorities investigated the explosion. A five-block area that included businesses, homes and a school was evacuated.

Nathaniel McGuire, 20, is pictured (inset).

McGuire was arrested Wednesday on attempted murder and explosives charges. He was scheduled to appear for arraignment that day in connection with his July arrest for illegal gun possession -- a loaded and concealed revolver that was not registered to him.

Investigators said the bombing appeared to be in retaliation for the earlier arrest.

"We do believe this is a local matter that has been safely resolved and that there are no outstanding community safety concerns," Santa Barbara County Undersheriff Craig Bonner said.

Three of the people injured in the explosion suffered burns. All were treated at a hospital and released.

Santa Maria is about 150 miles northwest of Los Angeles. Pop star Michael Jackson was tried and acquitted of sexual abuse two decades ago at the courthouse.