Santa Rosa Police Investigate Hate Crime After Official Meeting ‘Zoom Bombed' With Racist Content

By Mandela Linder

Police in Santa Rosa are investigating a hate crime after someone used racist content to “Zoom bomb” a meeting of government and nonprofit officials who gathered virtually Friday to discuss homelessness in the area, a supervisor confirmed.

Supervisor Lynda Hopkins said that she was late to the meeting but when she joined there was “an image of a shirtless man holding his crotch, and someone speaking… and the ‘rick-rolled’ music video began.’”

She also said that the Director of Health Services reported that the images used during the intrusion included at least one Black person being hung, and use of the N-word.

