Schools Shift to Distance Learning Due to Possible Snow

By Génesis Miranda Miramontes

Possible overnight snowfall and predicted freezing temperatures led some San Diego County schools to shift classes to distance learning on Monday, according to the San Diego County Office of Education.

Julian Union Elementary School District and Warner Unified School District will have a distance learning day. Meanwhile, Julian Union High School has declared a snow day with no distance learning. 

The education office said the decision was made for the safety of students and school staff.

Students at Julian Union High School will have a scheduled makeup day at the end of the school year. 

Any additional updates can be found on the San Diego County Office of Education Twitter.

The National Weather Service said there was about 2.57 inches of precipitation in Julian and about 1.11 inches of precipitation in Warner Springs as of 5 p.m. Sunday. It was unclear if any of the precipitation was in the form of snow.

Elsewhere, Mount Laguna and Palomar reported three inches of snow each Sunday night.

Sunny skies were expected to return on Monday.

