Former Chargers Head Coach Marty Schottenheimer Enters Hospice Care

The family of Marty Schottenheimer released a message saying the former NFL head coach was placed in hospice care Saturday due to complications caused by Alzheimer's.

The 77-year-old was diagnosed with the disease in 2014. He is listed in stable condition at a facility near his home in Charlotte.

His wife Pat said in the statement, "As a family we are surrounding him with love, and are soaking up the prayers and support from all those he impacted through his incredible life. In the way he taught us all, we are putting one foot in front of the other… one play at a time."

Schottenheimer spent 21 seasons as an NFL head coach, including five in San Diego from 2002-to-2006. He was named NFL Coach of the Year in 2004.