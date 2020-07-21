Tiny Homes

SD City Council Considering Tiny Homes as Solution to Housing Crisis

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The San Diego City Council will consider tiny homes as part of its solution to the ongoing housing crisis in America’s Finest City.

Local leaders will discuss the possibility of adding movable tiny homes to the city’s list of options on how to offer more affordable housing to citizens.

Petite houses have grown in popularity recently as vacation spots and as living arrangements because of its cost-efficiency, charming looks and capability to cover basic necessities like shelter and an area to cook, rest and bathe. Tiny homes typically are as large as 150 to 430 square feet.

California

News from across California

Environmental Protection Agency 3 hours ago

21 State Attorneys General Sue Over New Trump Water Rule

Southern California 5 hours ago

Where Is ‘Mr. Rape, Torture, Kill?' Recently Released Sex Offender Bounces Around SoCal

“We have to attack the housing crisis from every possible angle,” City Council President Georgette Gómez said in a statement. She went on to call tiny homes a “great way to encourage property owners to be part of the solution.

Right now, San Diego allows homeowners the change to build accessory dwelling units on their properties. If the city council votes in favor of tiny homes, it would add regulations for the petite structures so homeowners can add them to their properties.

Public input on tiny homes will be welcomed via comments online. Anyone who is interested in sharing their opinions can submit their comments here.

The city council meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

This article tagged under:

Tiny HomesHousing Crisis
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us