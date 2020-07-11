SDCC Drops Saturday's ‘Comic-Con @ Home' Virtual Schedule

San Diego Comic-Con 2020 is going to be different, there's no doubt about it. There will be no packed-to-the-max Hall H at the San Diego Convention Center or costumed enthusiasts roaming the streets of downtown San Diego this summer.

But there will be panels -- virtual panels, of course.

On Wednesday, Comic-Con International (CCI) released its first slate of virtual panels for their "Comic-Con @ Home" event. In traditional SDCC fashion, the lineup dropped exactly two weeks before they would be viewable to the public on CCI's YouTube page.

Over the next four days, the schedules drop for SDCC's Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday's lineup of virtual events.

Fans will be able to read descriptions of the panels and use the online scheduling tool MySCHED to save their favorites. Then, during what would have been SDCC 2020's actual run from July 22 to July 26, fans will be able to tune into the virtual panels on YouTube.

In all, CCI promises more than 350 separate panels over the five-day event. Click here for more information.

Here's some of the highlights from this year's lineup:

Wednesday, July 22 (Preview Night)

Teaching With Comics

3 p.m., Watch here

These educators use comics to teach their students. They reveal their practices and theories behind this method.

Conspiracy Theories and Propaganda Throughout Pop Culture

5 p.m., Watch here

Panelists will trace conspiracy theories and propaganda used throughout comics, shows and movies.

New Kids Comics from Eisner Award Publishers

5 p.m., Watch here

The artists and novelists behind several graphic novels for kids discuss the new age of storytelling.

Thursday, July 23

Star Trek Universe Virtual Panel

10 a.m., Check here for link to livestream

In true Star Trek fashion, the fan-favorite series explored new frontiers when it crossed over onto CBS All Access. The casts and producers of "Star Trek: Discovery" will gather virtually for a discussion of the show. Plus, the people behind the new animated series "Star Trek: Lower Decks" and Star Trek: Picard" will join in.

Amazon Prime Video: "Utopia"

1 p.m., Watch Here

There are some big names behind Amazon Prime Video's latest project, "Utopia," an eight-episode thirller about a group of young comic fans who discover a conspiracy theory in a graphic novel is real and must prevent the end of the world. "Gone Girl" author Gillian Flynn produces the series starring John Cusak, Rainn Wilson, Sasha Lane and more.

Collider: Directors on Directing

2 p.m., Watch here

The directors of "Alita: Battle Angel," "Jurassic World: Dominion" and "Top Gun: Maverick" share industry secrets of their craft and what they're working on.

SYFY: The Roast of Todd McFarlane

2 p.m., Check here for link to livestream

Funnyman Seth McFarlane becomes the butt of the joke in this roast celebrating his new SYFY Wire documentary film "Todd McFarlane: Like Hell I Won't."

The Science of "Back to the Future"

3 p.m., Watch here

It's one of pop culture's most beloved films but do you really know how any of it works? The Fleet Science Center and IDW take a closer look at how those gadgets Doc Brown invented and the time travel he discovered work. Plus, the panel will introduce a new crossover -- Back to the Future and Transformers!

NBC's "Superstore"

3 p.m., Check here for link to livestream

Join the cast and showrunners of NBC's workplace comedy "Superstore" for an hour of funfilled conversation about their favorite moments. You may even get a taste of what to expect next season. (Disclaimer: NBC 7's parent company owns Superstore.)

Friday, July 24

The Mandalorian and His Many Gadgets

10 a.m., Watch here

How do you become the best bounty hunter in the galaxy? With the best technologies and gadgets of course. In this panel, experts take a look at Mondo's gear.

Blade Runner Comic Panel

11 a.m., Watch here

Co-writer Mike Johnson and others discuss how they adapted Titan's best selling comic series, Blade Runner 2019, from the screen.

Marvel Comics: The Next Big Thing

11 a.m., Watch here

What's next from the comic book giant? Marvel Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski is joined by some of the franchise's top creators to showcase what's next for their comic universe. Viewers can expect updates on Empyre!, X of Swords and Amazing Spider-Man #850.

AMC's The Walking Dead

1 p.m., Check here for link to livestream

An @ Home Comic-Con wouldn't stop The Walking Dead from making their 11th Comic-Con appearance, virtually, of course. Showrunner Angela Kang and cast members Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, and Paola Lazaro will discuss the standalone episode "A Certain Doom."

Mattel Creations: Designing Pop Culture

1 p.m., Check here for link to livestream

Ever wondered what goes into making those much-desired collectibles and toys? The creatives behind brands like Disney/Pixar's Toy Story, Universal's Jurassic Park, Microsoft's Halo and Lucasfilm's Star Wars will share the behind-the-scenes process.

Peacock Original Series: The Capture

3 p.m., Check here for link to livestream

NBC's newest streaming series comes with new original programming, like The Capture, which unveils a troubling world of fake news and the extraordinary power of intelligence services. (Disclaimer: NBC 7's parent company owns Peacock.)

Bob's Burgers

4 p.m., Watch here

Get a belly full of laughs and a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming season of Bob's Burgers during this virtual panel. Joining the panel will be H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Eugene Mirman, Dan Mintz, and Larry Murphy and some promised never-before-seen footage.

Saturday, July 25

Cosmos: Possible Worlds

10 a.m., Watch here

Making its network debut this fall on FOX, the latest installation in the Cosmos franchise, Cosmos: Possible Worlds, takes audiences on a series of spiritual voyages of exploration revealing previously uncharted realms, including lost worlds and worlds to come, and those that we may one day inhabit in a thrilling future we can still have.

Inglorious Treksperts: 30 Years of Best of Both Worlds

10 a.m., Watch Here

The hosts of the hit Star Trek podcast, Inglorious Treksperts, are joined by actress Elizabeth Dennehy ("Commander Shelby") to discuss the making of one of Star Trek: The Next Generation's most beloved episodes, "The Best of Both Worlds" which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

Back to the Moon and Beyond With Nasa

11 a.m., Watch Here

The panel, hosted by William Shatner, will include NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Kjell Lindgren as well as space technology expert LaNetra Tate, and spacesuit engineer Lindsay Aitchison, who are working to get humanity back to the moon and beyond!

DC@Home Day Two

11 a.m., Check here for link to livestream

Be sure to drop in on this panel to hear from DC's hottest talent about their latest works and how they're making DC and The World's Greatest Super Heroes the home for fans of great superhero storytelling worldwide!

The Simpsons @ Home

11 a.m., Watch Here

They'll never stop the Simpsons!. . .from appearing at Comic-con; this time on zoom. Join Al Jean, Matt Selman, David Silverman, Carolyn Omine, Mike B. Anderson, and moderator Yeardley Smith. Find out how the show has surmounted social distancing and turbulent times en route to Season 32!

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. - The Stories and Science of Mutants, Androids, Space Travel and Aliens

3 p.m., Watch Here

For seven seasons Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has managed to take us on one wild ride after another. The show is coming to an end with season seven, which premiered on May 27, and we are excited to celebrate the show with this panel.

Check back here each day from July 8 - 12 for some of the highlights from each schedule drop.

When the coronavirus pandemic canceled large gatherings in mid-March, comic book fans wondered what would happen to their beloved San Diego Comic-Con.

Two months later, the dreaded reality came to light as organizers canceled the 2020 event that was expected to draw hundreds of thousands to San Diego, as it does every year. It was the first time in 50 years the event had been canceled.

“Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures and while we are saddened to take this action, we know it is the right decision,” said David Glanzer, spokesperson for San Diego Comic-Con. “We eagerly look forward to the time when we can all meet again and share in the community we all love and enjoy.”

But Comic-Con International, the non-profit organization behind one of the biggest pop culture conventions in the world, announced they would be taking the show online.

Artists, who would normally have their graphic novels, artwork and collectible items seen by thousands on the exhibit hall floor of the San Diego Convention Center, were able to showcase their work in a virtual “Artists’ Alley."

Comic-Con also plans to release a 2020 Souvenir Book as a downloadable PDF. For fans of Comic-Con, the annual program – filled with artwork, short articles, and panel schedules – is often a keepsake or even a place to collect autographs from comic book artists and celebrities. The Comic-Con website said the PDF will be released around the date the convention was supposed to start.

San Diego Comic-Con organizers expect the event to return in its full, heroic fashion at the San Diego Convention Center from July 22 to July 25, 2021.