Firefighters Rescue 4-Year-Old Whose Hand Got Caught in an Escalator

Firefighters came to the rescue of a 4-year-old girl who got one of her hands caught in an escalator at the Fashion Valley mall on Tuesday.

The accident outside a Bloomingdale's store at the Friars Road shopping center shortly before 4:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

After emergency personnel freed the child from the mechanized stairway, medics took her to Rady Children's Hospital for treatment of injuries of undisclosed severity, according to SDFD.