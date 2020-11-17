Firefighters Rescue 4-Year-Old Whose Hand Got Caught in an Escalator

By City News Service

Fashion Valley mall escalator accident.
SkyRanger 7

Firefighters came to the rescue of a 4-year-old girl who got one of her hands caught in an escalator at the Fashion Valley mall on Tuesday.

The accident outside a Bloomingdale's store at the Friars Road shopping center shortly before 4:30 p.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

After emergency personnel freed the child from the mechanized stairway, medics took her to Rady Children's Hospital for treatment of injuries of undisclosed severity, according to SDFD.

Copyright CNS - City News Service
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us