San Diego Police Need Help Identifying John Doe

By NBC 7 Staff

San Diego police need help identifying a man who was brought to a hospital in September and doesn't know his name or where he lives.

"John Doe" was brought to Scripps Mercy Hospital on Sept. 20, according to SDPD. Investigators have not been able to figure out his name or where he lives, and are hoping the public can help them out.

The man is described as about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 180 lbs. with brown eyes, and white hair.

California

News from across California

missing person Nov 17

Desperate Search for Missing Chula Vista Grandmother Continues in Tijuana

masks Nov 17

Masks Unlikely To Impair Lung Function, UCSD-Led Research Team Finds

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the SDPD Missing Persons Unit at (619) 531-2277. 

Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us