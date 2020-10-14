SDPD Officer Stops to Shoot Hoops After Responding to Call in Nestor

As San Diego Police Department Officer Amir Adieh was leaving the scene of a reported house fire in the Nestor community Tuesday morning, a few boys playing basketball in the street caught his eye.

Adieh stopped his patrol car, walked over to the boys and joined them for a few minutes of shooting hoops.

The officer is assigned to the Juvenile Services Team at SDPD's Southern Division and has been with the department for four years.

Teannia Crawford posted a video of Officer Adieh playing basketball with her sons and nephew to social media Tuesday afternoon. She captioned it “SDPD balling with the boys."

Crawford's sister, Ayana Ibarra, also shared the video to Facebook, adding "with all the craziness and injustice constantly rearing its head, just wanted to share some positivity. My son and nephews playing basketball with an officer from San Diego Police Department."

Crawford later told NBC 7 that "It was just nice to see that this happened," adding that the game left "good vibes" for her and the kids.

Juvenile Services Team officers are responsible for a variety of roles relating to the safety of youth in and around the City of San Diego, including school Safety Patrol.