SDPD Releases Footage of Officer-Involved Shooting at Homeless Encampment

The San Diego Police Department released video Wednesday of an officer-involved shooting that occurred at a homeless encampment in Otay Mesa in February.

The video, published on YouTube and narrated by SDPD Chief David Nisleit, shows a confrontation during a homeless enforcement operation in the Otay Valley Regional Park.

Warning: This video contains graphic language and visual content.

Through the vantage of Officer Huff's body camera, the footage shows Huff and a team of officers approaching a large tent encampment before sunrise the morning of February 27.

Officers can be heard identifying themselves as they walked through the encampment. Officer Huff pulls back a curtain to a tent and asks an occupant to come out.

As the subject, later identified as 70-year-old Carlos Soto, exits the tent, Officer Huff notices what was believed to be a handgun in Soto's possession, according to Nisleit.

Soto ignored multiple commands to drop the weapon shouted by Huff, and Huff raises his service weapon and fires several times. Officer Filip Perry also fired his service weapon.

Soto was then taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for treatment. Soto survived his injuries, Nisleit said.

At the time of the shooting, Huff had been with the department for eight years and Perry had been with the force for nine months.