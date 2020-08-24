SeaWorld Presents New Outdoor Experience as It Preps for Partial Reopening

SeaWorld San Diego announced it is partially reopening soon to offer guests an outdoor experience that includes animal exhibits and a tasting event.

At the new “Zoo Days: Bayside BBQ & Brews,” ticketholders can enjoy marine life animal presentations, outdoor animal exhibits and an opportunity to taste chef-created barbecue that has been carefully paired with wines and craft beer. The menu includes shrimp tacos, Impossible burgers German bratwurst and more.

The new outdoor experience will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fridays through Sundays from Aug. 28 to Sept. 27, and Labor Day.

Visitors will be able to explore 40 acres of the park’s property to enjoy outdoor animal viewing exhibits on dolphins, orcas, penguins, otters, flamingos and more. Because SeaWorld’s “Dolphin, Sea Lion and Orca Encounter” is outside, educational presentations on the animals will be held with physically distant seating.

In order to keep guests safe amid the coronavirus pandemic, facial coverings, social distancing and temperature screenings will be required. Increased rounds of cleaning and sanitizing will be done at the park to enhance safety protocols. Capacity will also be limited to accommodate proper social distancing between guests.

SeaWorld, like many other attractions, shut down in mid-March out of an abundance of caution due to the pandemic.

Tickets for the outdoor experience cost $74.99 for adults and $64.99 for children ages 3 to 9. Pass members and Fun Card Holders can purchase tickets at reduced prices; adult entry will cost $30 and children’s entry will be $20.

Reservations are limited and required, even for Fun Card holders and Pass Members. Tickets can be purchased online beginning at 9 a.m. Monday, here.