Here's to you, teachers. SeaWorld San Diego wants to thank you for educating Southern California students with a pass that grants year-long admission into the theme park in 2020.

The theme park was inspired to offer educators a 2020 Fun Card -- an annual pass that grants admission to the park on most days through Dec. 31, 2020 -- because "education has been a critical part of SeaWorld’s mission to inform and inspire youth about wildlife and conservation."

The offer is good for all certified K-12 teachers in Southern California and Arizona. Teachers must register here and visit the theme park before March 10 to obtain their Fun Card.

Going to the park is no fun alone, so SeaWorld San Diego is also giving educators who register for the pass two complimentary single-day companion tickets.

San Diego and Orange County residents also have access to an offer for little ones age three to five. Parents can purchase the 2020 Preschool Fun Card for $20, which grants admission to the park through the end of the year. There are a limited number of Preschool Fun Cards available, so jump on the offer here.

Anyone can purchase a Fun Card for $94. Just like the educator Fun Card, the pass gets guests admission to the theme park through Dec. 31, 2020, excluding blockout days.

On top of admission, Fun Card passholders get first access to some ride openings and certain SeaWorld events, like Lunar New Year, Electric Ocean, the Halloween Spooktacular and the Seven Seas Craft Beer and Food Festival.

For more information on the offer, visit here.