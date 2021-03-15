Second Arrest Made in Deadly Assault of 75-Year-Old Asian Man From Oakland

Oakland police on Monday said a second person had been arrested and charged in connection with the deadly assault of a 75-year-old Asian man last week.

Elbert Britton was charged for his involvement, police said. The exact charges weren't immediately known.

OPD makes second arrest (12Mar21) in connection with the homicide case of 75-year-old Oakland resident. Today, the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged Elbert Britton with his involvement. pic.twitter.com/RZK4IDzJlg — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) March 16, 2021

Pak Ho succumbed to his injuries last Thursday after being assaulted and robbed near Oakland’s Lake Merritt on Tuesday.

One suspect, 26-year-old Teaunte Bailey of Oakland, made his first court appearance Friday and was ordered held without bail.