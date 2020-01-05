Security Heightens at Military Bases Throughout San Diego

Military bases throughout San Diego County have established heightened security measures and warned of increased entry gate delays.

Naval Base Point Loma, MCAS Miramar, and Camp Pendleton sent notices on social media warning that law enforcement will now be conducting 100% ID checks of all individuals, including personnel.

"Travelers can expect delays and increased wait times at all entry points across Camp Pendleton. Travelers should also expect increased vehicle inspections," Camp Pendleton included in their tweet.

NOTICE: Increased entry gate delays.



Travelers can expect delays at all entry points across @MCASMiramarCA



Base law enforcement will be conducting 100% ID checks of all individuals. Please have IDs ready. Travelers should also expect an increase in vehicle inspections. pic.twitter.com/o99rib9tDX — MCAS Miramar (@MCASMiramarCA) January 5, 2020

Naval Base Point Loma sent an additional reminder to report any suspicious activity.

The measures follow rising tensions in the Middle East after a U.S. airstrike killed a top Iranian general in Baghdad, although there is no mention in the social media posts linking the heightened security to the rising tensions. NBC 7 did reach out to base officials for comment and have yet to hear back.