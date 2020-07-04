SF Officials Shut Down Second Underground Nightclub Since April

A second underground nightclub operating illegally in San Francisco was shut down Thursday for violating the shelter in place order issued due to the coronavirus pandemic.

An illegal San Francisco nightclub was raided and shut down in April on Shafter Avenue, and police along with health investigators believe the people behind that club are the same ones behind one operating in recent weeks in the 1600 block of Armstrong Avenue.

City leaders say these nightclubs are endangering people’s lives during the COVID-19 crisis by giving the deadly virus a perfect opportunity to continue spreading.

“An underground nightclub operating illegally and in violation of health orders,” said John Cote of the San Francisco City Attorney's Office. “It’s important to get it closed as quickly as possible.”

On Thursday, police confiscated four gambling machines, a pool table, a fog machine and DJ equipment.

In an ironic twist, authorities were aided in part because a security guard at a nearby COVID testing site noticed a lot of activity and tipped off police.