San Francisco

Mountain Lion Captured in SF Near Oracle Park

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

Police in San Francisco shut down streets near Oracle Park Thursday morning on reports of a mountain lion sighting in the area, and Animal Control officers were able to safely wrangle the big cat.

The cougar was reported in the area of Fourth and Channel streets in the city's Mission Bay neighborhood at about 5:20 a.m., and police immediately cordoned off the area.

Animal Control was notified, and SFPD officers assisted those workers in containing the big cat and eventually capturing it at about 6:30 a.m., police said.

California

News from across California

Oakland 23 hours ago

‘Intentions Don't Matter': Oakland Mayor on Ropes Found Hanging at Lake Merritt

Gov. Gavin Newsom 3 hours ago

Appeals Judge Halts Limit on Governor's Emergency Powers

No injuries were reported.

It's the third reported mountain lion sighting in San Francisco in about a week, and police issued a warning Wednesday about possibly the same big cat roaming the Russian Hill and East Cut neighborhoods.

It was not clear if the latest mountain lion is the same one seen in those other neighborhoods.

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoMountain Lion
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us