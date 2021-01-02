SF Tech Company Creates Digital Support Group for Nurses Amid Pandemic

Demand keeps rising for healthcare workers during the pandemic, and one San Francisco tech company that originally created a platform to help place nurses in hospitals is now working to help nurses support each other.

Incredible Health calls its digital platform a career marketplace for healthcare workers. CEO and cofounder Iman Abuzied said the company uses custom matching algorithms to get the right fit for jobs and to pre-screen nurses.

“What that means is hospitals and health systems use our software and marketplace technology to hire nurses in permanent roles in 20 days or less,” said Abuzied. “It normally takes 80 days or longer because there is such a severe nursing shortage.”

The method allows employers to actually apply to nurses for work, instead of the other way around as demand grows during the pandemic.

“The surges are widespread through the country,” said Abuzied. “We’ve already served over 250 hospital systems across the country, and so the demand has skyrocketed with all the employers we work with.”

There are also tools and services for nurses, a group facing incredible demand and dealing with incredible stress.

“For example, a week ago we launched an exclusive social network that was just for nurses, where they can give each other advice and support each other,” Abuzied said.

Kipling Cumming is an R.N. at a Bay Area hospital, and he’s used Incredible Health for help with a prior job. He said it’s helpful and he appreciates the social side.

“What do you do? You try to destress, and Incredible Health has kept a close-knit community feel for really reaching out to your peers,” said Cumming.

Abuzied said that the company will continue to keep adapting.

“I’m an M.D. by background, I’m a doctor,” she said. “I don’t practice at all. I’ve been in healthcare technology for the last 10 years. I started this company three years ago because a lot of my family members and friends are doctors. During the surges they were often complaining about understaffing.”