Shark Bite Reported at Moonlight Beach: SDSO

A stretch of Moonlight Beach was closed Wednesday after a boogie boarder told lifeguards he was bitten by an aggressive shark.

The reports came in just before 6 p.m., according to Encinitas Fire Department Deputy Chief Robert Ford.

The boogie boarder first told lifeguards he was bitten by a shark and the beach was immediately closed one mile north and one mile south of D Street, according to Ford.

Ford said interviews with the man on the way to the hospital determined he may have collided with or kicked the shark, injuring his ankle.

“He did say it was acting semi aggressively," Ford said.

Lifeguards are treating the incident as an aggressive shark sighting, and will post advisory signs along the beach for the next 24 hours.

Close to 10 SDSO units responded to the beach after initial reports to help with crowd control.

Moonlight Beach and other shorelines across the county reopened Monday after a months-long coronavirus-related closure.

