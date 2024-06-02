Shark attacks swimmer in Del Mar, beaches closed

A 46-year-old man was sent to the hospital after being bitten by a shark in Del Mar around 9 a.m. on Sunday, prompting Del Mar lifeguards to close beaches for swimming and surfing in the area.

The incident happened about 100 yards offshore from the Beach Safety Center at 17th Street, according to the City of Del Mar.

The victim was bitten in his torso, left arm and hand, which are significant injuries, but are non-life-threatening, according to the City. An ambulance transported him to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.

He was swimming in a group of about a dozen ocean swimmers who regularly meet to train in Del Mar.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Lifeguards have posted signs and closed Del Mar beaches for surfing and swimming for one mile in both directions from the location of the incident — which is from about 6th Street to North Beach — and have notified neighboring jurisdictions, as in accordance with shark attack protocols developed by the California Marine Safety Chiefs Association and the Shark Lab at California State University Long Beach.

The beach closure will remain in effect through 9 a.m. on Tuesday, the City said.