Coronado

Shark Sighting Reported in Coronado

By Rafael Avitabile

SkyRanger 7

Shark warning signs were posted along the Coronado shoreline Tuesday after a lifeguard reportedly saw a shark swimming near him in the North Beach area.

The lifeguard was in 6 to 8 feet of water when he saw the shark which he believed was about a foot longer than his 11-foot paddle board, according to the Coronado Police Department.

The beach was not closed, but warning signs were posted from the main Central Beach lifeguard tower to Tower 6C to the north, south of the pedestrian entrance to North Beach. Signage will stay posted for at least 24 hours and could be extended if additional sightings are reported.

California

News from across California

Lakeside 8 hours ago

‘He Will Kill Again’: East County Family Opposes Release of Notorious Serial Killer

coronavirus survivor 7 hours ago

‘It’s Not About You’: Family of Man Battling COVID-19 Asks San Diegans to Follow Orders

Coronado's morning lifeguard tryouts scheduled for Wednesday have been suspended, according to CPD>

No other information was available.

This article tagged under:

Coronado
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us