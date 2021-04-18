health

Sharp HealthCare to Hold Virtual Women's Health Conference

Sharp HealthCare is hosting the 2021 Sharp Women’s Health Conference--Which will be held virtually this year

By Mari Payton

SHARP WOMENS HEALTH Conference
Sharp HealthCare

The pandemic has taken a huge toll on all of us, but women, especially mothers, are exhausted from the demands of jobs, child care, and housework.

With women's mental and physical health in the spotlight, Sharp HealthCare is hosting the 2021 Sharp Women’s Health Conference--Which will be held virtually this year.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

It includes keynote speakers; 12 health, fitness and lifestyle breakout sessions; an interactive virtual exhibit hall; and health assessments.

California

News from across California

fire 7 hours ago

2 Rescued From Fire at Apartment Complex in Fletcher Hills; 1 Arrested

shooting 9 hours ago

‘Multiple Gunshots': Man Killed in Chula Vista

Organizers hope to inspire women to focus on themselves.

The conference's keynote speaker, is the New York Times bestselling author of "Eat, Pray, Love” Elizabeth Gilbert.

“As women, we live in a world where it is expected that we do everything at top speed and with maximum perfection and you know it's going to be a really big adjustment," She told NBC 7. "Just as my advice to everybody at the beginning of the pandemic was to try to move smoothly and softly through their lives, I would suggest the same thing now.”

The Women's conference is Saturday, April 24 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tickets are still available for $45.

For more information, click here.

This article tagged under:

healthcoronavirus
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us