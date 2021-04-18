Sharp HealthCare to Hold Virtual Women's Health Conference

The pandemic has taken a huge toll on all of us, but women, especially mothers, are exhausted from the demands of jobs, child care, and housework.

With women's mental and physical health in the spotlight, Sharp HealthCare is hosting the 2021 Sharp Women’s Health Conference--Which will be held virtually this year.

It includes keynote speakers; 12 health, fitness and lifestyle breakout sessions; an interactive virtual exhibit hall; and health assessments.

Organizers hope to inspire women to focus on themselves.

The conference's keynote speaker, is the New York Times bestselling author of "Eat, Pray, Love” Elizabeth Gilbert.

“As women, we live in a world where it is expected that we do everything at top speed and with maximum perfection and you know it's going to be a really big adjustment," She told NBC 7. "Just as my advice to everybody at the beginning of the pandemic was to try to move smoothly and softly through their lives, I would suggest the same thing now.”

The Women's conference is Saturday, April 24 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tickets are still available for $45.

