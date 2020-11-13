Bridgeport

Bodies Found by Snowplow Driver on Eastern Sierra Nevada Highway Identified as Burbank Couple

The bodies, a man and woman in their 30s, were found after a significant snowfall in the region about 350 miles north of Los Angeles.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Getty
Getty

Two bodies discovered by a snowplow driver on the side of a highway in the eastern Sierra Nevada have been identified as a Burbank couple.

The homicide victims were identified as William Adrian Larsen, 35, and Yesenia Larson, 30, according to the Mono County Sheriff's Office. Details about a cause of death were not immediately available, but authorities said in a news release Monday that the case is being investigated as a double-murder.

A Caltrans snowplow driver clearing a section of U.S. 395 discovered the bodies Monday before dawn on the shoulder of a remote stretch of road about 10 miles north of Bridgeport. 

"The crime appears to be specific and targeted, and there is no threat to the community of Bridgeport,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement Monday.

The bodies were found after a significant snowstorm. 

