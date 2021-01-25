coronavirus

Silicon Valley Tech Companies Work to Speed Up COVID-19 Vaccine Delivery

By Scott Budman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Long lines, appointments running late and thousands of people wondering when they can get their shot. But now, some Silicon Valley companies are stepping in to try and smoother the COVID vaccine process. 

Companies like Google announced a partnership with One Medical to offer space for more vaccine sites. 

"Our role here is to provide facilities, whether that's a parking lot, or the first floor of a building, we'll make that available and provide whatever space support is necessary,” said Dr. Karen Desalvo, chief health officer of Google.

California

News from across California

LA County 8 hours ago

State Establishes COVID-19 Vaccine Notification Website In LA, SD Counties

San Diego Zoo Safari Park 16 hours ago

San Diego Zoo Safari Park Gorilla Troop Recovering From COVID-19

Other companies, like Santa Clara-based Servicenow, are building apps to connect healthcare providers with patients to better organize the whole process.

"That last mile is super complex,” said Senior Vice President of Servicenow Michael Park. "A super simple experience for them vis a vis their mobile phone or web portal to schedule, reschedule, and connect the patient with the clinician and the providers."

To cut down on long lines, and frustrated patients.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus vaccinevaccineSilicon Valley
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us