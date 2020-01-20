Lake Tahoe

Ski Patroller Dies After ‘Serious Incident’ at Heavenly Mountain Resort

By NBC Bay Area staff

A ski patrol member at Heavenly Mountain Resort in the Lake Tahoe area was found unconscious on the mountain Saturday and later pronounced dead at a hospital, according to officials.

Christopher John Nicholson, 36, of South Lake Tahoe was found in the Mott Canyon area of the ski resort. The resort said Nicholson was involved in a "serious incident" on an expert trail.

Nicholson, who was working on Saturday, was flown to Carson Valley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to officials.

"Heavenly Mountain Resort, Heavenly Ski Patrol and the entire Vail Resorts family extend our deepest sympathy and support to our employee's family and friends," Tom Fortune, Vice President and General Manager of Heavenly Mountain Resort, said in a statement.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office and the Washoe County Coroner's Office are trying to determine the cause of death.

Further information was not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Lake TahoeCalifornia
