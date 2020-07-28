san onofre

Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Southern California Highway

The 55-year-old pilot, the sole occupant of the late 1950s-model plane was en route from Orange County's John Wayne Airport to Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport in San Diego when the engine failed, the newspaper reported.

By Associated Press

California Highway Patrol via AP

The pilot of a small plane that lost engine power made a safe emergency landing on a Southern California highway, authorities said.

After rejecting the Pacific Coast Highway as a possible landing spot because it was too narrow, the pilot opted to set the Piper PA24 down on Interstate 5, the Orange County Register reported.

He timed the landing for a break in traffic around 12:45 p.m. on Monday near Camp Pendleton, said California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Latulippe.

“The pilot … landed (the plane) on the freeway lanes without hitting any vehicles and veered to the right shoulder to remove the aircraft from the (roadway),” Latulippe said.

The plane was loaded onto a truck and hauled to Oceanside Municipal Airport for repairs, Latulippe said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

