5 charged in deaths after alleged smuggling boat capsized off San Diego County coast

Five people face federal charges in the deaths of at least three people after what authorities said was a smuggling boat overturned this week off the San Diego County coast.

The three migrants, including a two teens, were killed and a 10-year-girl is missing and presumed dead after the boat capsized Monday off Del Mar. Emergency crews found the bodies of 18-year-old Marcos Lozada-Juarez, Gorgonio Placido-Diaz, 55, and Prince Patel, 14, on the shoreline about 20 miles north of San Diego.

Lozada-Juarez and Gorgonio Placido-Diaz were Mexican nationals. Prince was from India and traveling with his parents and younger sister, a court document states. All three drowned, the medical examiner reported.

Eight people initially reported missing were later found. Four survivors were treated for injuries considered minor to critical.

Later in the morning, two other people who identified themselves as having been in the traveling party were located and taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Prosecutors said two of the five people who allegedly took part in facilitating the smuggling were arrested on the beach near the scene of the rescue operation. The men from Mexico admitted to piloting the boat and smuggling 15 people into the United States, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Three other defendants, also of Mexico, were arrested Monday night in Chula Vista.

A separate complaint states that an SUV was spotted near the scene of the boat accident in Del Mar. The driver left, possibly picking up some of the survivors, according to authorities.

The vehicle was found Monday parked off Flower Street in Chula Vista.

Two other vehicles nearby were stopped by Border Patrol agents, leading to the arrests of the three defendants, and the detention of the remaining undocumented migrants.

One migrant told investigators he planned to pay $10,000 to be smuggled into the United States and another said he agreed to pay $13,000, according to federal authorities.