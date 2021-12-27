What to Know: Lake Tahoe-Area Highways Closed as Crews Clear Snow

Major storms continue to dump much-needed snow across the Sierra Nevada, but that snowfall has forced authorities to shut down key roadways in the region.

Here's a breakdown of the mountain highway closures, tips for driving in wintry conditions as well as a look at the latest weather forecast.

List of major Sierra mountain highway closures

As of Tuesday morning, the following major highways in the Lake Tahoe area were closed:

Interstate 80 from Colfax to the California-Nevada state line

Highway 50 between Sand Flat and Meyers (due to jack-knifed big rig)

Highway 20 between Nevada City and Interstate 80 separation

Highway 49 from Marysville Road to Sattley

Highway 89 from Sierraville to Sattley; from Harper’s Grade to Emerald Bay; from Christmas Valley to Luther Pass

Highway 88 from two miles west of Kirkwood to Red Lake Creek/Carson Pass

For a complete breakdown of road conditions in the mountains, follow Caltrans District 3 on Twitter, check out the Caltrans QuickMap or call 1-800-427-7623.

You can also hop on Twitter and follow a number of public safety accounts, including CHP Truckee, CHP Placerville, CHP South Lake Tahoe and Placer Sheriff.

Meteorologist Dr. Andrew Schwartz, the lead scientist at Berkeley's Central Sierra snow lab at Donner Pass, discusses the storm impacting the region.

When will the major Sierra mountain highways reopen?

Crews have to clear snow, toppled trees, downed power lines and other debris before reopening the roads to traffic.

"Crews are working around the clock to get the highways reopened," Caltrans said in a tweet.

Follow Caltrans District 3 on Twitter, keep an eye on the Caltrans QuickMap or call 1-800-427-7623 for the latest road conditions.

We're also still working to clear numerous trees from I-80. They. Just. Keep. Falling. 🤦‍♀️Please remember to thank a maintenance worker for their continued efforts to get the highways reopened. pic.twitter.com/6j3Z4NC1AJ — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) December 28, 2021

What are some winter driving tips to keep in mind?

If you absolutely have to drive, consider these tips before you leave and while you're on the road.

Visit the Caltrans Quickmap for updated road conditions

Check your wiper blades and tire pressure

Have a portable phone charger with you

Keep a blanket, water and food in your car

Carry chains in your car

Slow down, watch out for public safety crews on the roads and leave extra space between your car and the vehicles around you

Driving in the rain🌧️ or snow❄️ through this holiday weekend? Visit https://t.co/HS687UgNj7 or call 1 (800) 427-7623 for current highway conditions. Happy Holidays! ☃️ #KnowBeforeYouGo @CHP_HQ @CaltransHQ pic.twitter.com/CBHTfXvWXx — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) December 23, 2021

What's the weather forecast for the Sierra?

The National Weather Service said snow will continue in the Sierra through Wednesday.

A winter storm warning remains in effect through Wednesday evening.

Rain and snow showers will pass through today and into tomorrow. Heavier snow amounts are expected tonight through tomorrow and may let up by the evening hours. Be prepared for slick roads and travel delays! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/vSNVJU2j48 — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) December 28, 2021

What's the status of Lake Tahoe ski resorts?

Several Lake Tahoe-area ski resorts, including Palisades Tahoe and Northstar, were closed Monday.