Spring break travel alert issued for people looking to vacation in Mexico

People are already thinking about vacationing across the border for spring break, but the U.S. State Department issued a travel advisory urging people to reconsider journeying to Mexico.

You hear the same travel advisory around this time, or one similar, every year, but this year, state leaders want you to practice extreme caution as well as use common sense.

San Diegan Carol Lovejoy spoke to NBC 7 while she was at the Cross Border Express in Otay Mesa on Monday. She said she was picking up family members, coming back from Cancun and just found out about the Mexico Travel Advisory.

“I think the last thing you want to do is have to have your guard up while on vacation,” Lovejoy said.

Every year, thousands of U.S. citizens visit Mexico during spring break. While the majority travel safely, the U.S. Embassy and Consulates in Mexico issued a Spring Break Travel Warning for those planning to visit.

The Embassy released a color-coded travel advisory map that shows most parts of Mexico are under a Level 3 Orange Advisory. Orange means you should think twice before traveling to that area. Some of those areas include popular beach destinations like Ensenada and Rosarito.

To view the department's interactive map, click here.

“This is when you want to relax and just enjoy. But it's really sad that we have to always be wondering what could maybe be happening every time we travel or even leave the house,” Lovejoy said.

The U.S. Embassy cites drugs, unregulated alcohol, sexual assault, and even drowning as just some of the reasons to travel elsewhere this spring break.

“It's really worrisome that our kids are just so innocent and not really realizing the dangers that are out there,” Lovejoy said.

The State Department released some smart traveling tips to help ease that worry.

Maintain a high level of situational awareness.

If you possess marijuana, guns or ammo in Mexico, you could end up with a heavy prison sentence.

Always drink responsibly.

If you have a medical emergency, remember, hospitals require payment, sometimes only cash.

“We want to enjoy our life and continue living and not have someone in a hospital or a bad situation, especially out of the country,” Lovejoy said.

The State Department also recommends if you are traveling to Mexico, make sure to keep family and friends back here in the know of what your plans are.