Stage Collapses at Warehouse NYE Party

A stage collapsed in a Miramar warehouse where a New Year's Eve party was reportedly being held, injuring at least three people, the San Diego Police Department said.

The warehouse is located on Trade Street off Camino Santa Fe, north of Miramar Road. SDPD and the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department are on scene.

SDPD Officer Robert Heims said an upper-level stage collapsed on a group, and said it does not appear that the warehouse structure collapsed at all.

San Diego police are investigating after several people were injured when a platform collapsed at an illegal New Year’s Eve warehouse party in Miramar.

Guests told NBC 7 there were a couple hundred people at the party when an upper floor collapsed under the weight of the crowd.

Guest Isiah Paiter said everyone was having a good time, "coming together, celebrating," when an upstairs balcony became unstable.

"It kind of felt a little shaky earlier in the night. Too many people on it, it kind of just fell through and a couple people fell. It was really unfortunate," Paiter said.

An NBC 7 crew arrived at the scene as crowds were exiting the building and heading to their cars. Some seemed to be in a rush to leave, apparently worried about getting in trouble for attending the party.