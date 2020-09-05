Hydrogen Fuel

State Approves Funding for Multiple Hydrogen Fueling Stations in SoCal

Funds were awarded to three companies -- FirstElement, Iwatani and Shell -- for 36 hydrogen stations to service passenger vehicles.

By City News Service

Getty Images

State regulators have approved $39.1 million in funding for a slew of hydrogen refueling stations, including several in Southern California, officials said Saturday.

The funding, for a total of 123 stations statewide, will "expand California's early commercial light duty hydrogen refueling and fuel cell electric vehicle markets and (will) accommodate the projected FCEV roll-out in 2021-2024," according to the California Energy Commission.

Funds were awarded to three companies -- FirstElement, Iwatani and Shell -- for 36 hydrogen stations to service passenger vehicles. Another 87 stations were also recommended for funding to these same awardees in subsequent funding batches.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Orange County 4 mins ago

Orange County Records Slight Rise in COVID-19 Hospitalizations Ahead of Expected Easing of Restrictions

Burbank 37 mins ago

Burbank Closes All Hiking Trails for Labor Day Weekend Due to Extreme Heat

The funding awarded Friday includes 13 stations in Los Angeles County and seven in Orange County. Their locations can be found by clicking here, and scrolling to the bottom to documents labeled NOPA.

The stations are funded by Assembly Bill 8, passed in 2013.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Hydrogen FuelCalifornia
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World Education News & Resources Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us