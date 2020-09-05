State Approves Funding for Multiple Hydrogen Fueling Stations in SoCal

State regulators have approved $39.1 million in funding for a slew of hydrogen refueling stations, including several in Southern California, officials said Saturday.

The funding, for a total of 123 stations statewide, will "expand California's early commercial light duty hydrogen refueling and fuel cell electric vehicle markets and (will) accommodate the projected FCEV roll-out in 2021-2024," according to the California Energy Commission.

Funds were awarded to three companies -- FirstElement, Iwatani and Shell -- for 36 hydrogen stations to service passenger vehicles. Another 87 stations were also recommended for funding to these same awardees in subsequent funding batches.

The funding awarded Friday includes 13 stations in Los Angeles County and seven in Orange County. Their locations can be found by clicking here, and scrolling to the bottom to documents labeled NOPA.

The stations are funded by Assembly Bill 8, passed in 2013.