San Diego County Shifts to Restrictive Purple Tier

It's official -- San Diego County has been shifted to the most restrictive tier in California's color-coded system of coronavirus-related tiers.

The state updated its coronavirus Blueprint for a Safer Economy website just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and moved the region into Tier 1, which is also known as the Purple Tier. The shift comes amid rising cases of COVID-19 in San Diego County, reflected in the region's adjusted case rate, which was 8.9 for the week leading up and including Halloween.

The possibility had been looming since the California Department of Public Health reported in late October that San Diego County’s COVID-19 case rate rose to 7.4, which is above the 4.0 to 7.0 threshold to remain in the Red Tier. If any county is above the 7.0 threshold for two consecutive weeks, they will be moved into the most restrictive tier, which became San Diego County's reality on Tuesday.

San Diego was among three counties that moved to the Purple Tier, including Sacramento and Stanislaus Counties.

Tier 1 means there is a "widespread" risk of contracting COVID-19, according to California Public Health officials. As the most restrictive tier out of the existing four, Tier 1 mandates the following:

Restaurants must cease indoor operations; can still offer services outdoors

Places of worship can offer services outdoors but must stop indoor services

Gyms and fitness centers must take services outdoors and halt indoor services

Retail stores and bookstores can open with a maximum 25% capacity

Grocery stores, which are considered essential, can continue operations with a maximum 50% capacity

Breweries, bars, distilleries and wineries where meals are not provided must close

Offering services outdoors would prove to be difficult for businesses since temps will continue to get colder as we get closer and closer to winter. Successfully offering outdoor services could make business owners use more of their finances to accommodate for the chilly weather, such as buying heating lamps and tents to shelter customers outside.

Business owners had already expressed concern of the possibility that is now a confirmed reality, telling NBC 7 that the pandemic has taken them on a bumpy ride for the past several months and worry that the colder weather will impact their wellbeing.

“It was great when the days when warmer, nicer, the sun was out,” said Sandy Tobin, owner of the Dumpling Inn & Shanghai Saloon in Kearny Mesa. “But as we’re getting into the rainy season and cooler weather, people don't really want to dine outside.”

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly provided an update Tuesday on the state's coronavirus cases, he said a number of counties are seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

When asked if he was communicating with San Diego County leaders regarding indoor businesses, Ghaly said he is in contact with all counties on the matter.

"With every county, especially counties that are increasing in spikes, we're always in close dialogue," he responded.