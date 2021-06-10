Map: See Updated Drought Conditions in California After Late-October Storms

A late-October storm drenched part of drought-stricken California, accounting for some improvement in the most recent Drought Monitor report.

The report released Thursday shows reductions in exceptional drought -- the most extreme drought category -- in Northern California, where the heaviest rain fell late last week and into this week. Thirty-nine percent of California was in exceptional drought in this week's report, compared to 46 percent last week.

One year ago, no part of the state was in the most extreme category.

"Two inches to over 10 inches of precipitation fell across the West from the coast to the Sierra Nevada and Cascade ranges, over 2 inches was widespread across central Idaho and in parts of Nevada and Utah, with over half an inch over the rest of the Pacific Northwest into southern California," the Monitor's Thursday report said.

All of California is in some level of drought after a dry winter and a hot summer. One year ago, 85 percent of California was in at least one drought category.

Droughts are common in California, where dry spells are often followed by wet winters that replenish the state's critical snowpack and water reservoirs, but conditions this year are hotter and drier than others.

So it's going to take more than a lot of rain and snow to ease drought conditions.

Hot and dry conditions means water evaporates at a faster rate from reservoirs and the sparse Sierra Nevada snowpack that feeds them. The snowpack usually melts in spring or early summer, then that water flows into the state’s vast storage and distribution system.

California has more than 500 reservoirs, which were 50% lower than they should be at the start of June.

These photos show the dramatic impact of the current dry spell at California’s lakes and reservoirs.

California's Mediterranean-style climate means the summers are always dry and the winters are not always wet. The state's reservoirs act as a savings account, storing water in the wet years to help the state survive during the dry ones.

Last year was the third driest on record in terms of precipitation.

State officials were surprised earlier this year when about 500,000 acre feet of water they were expecting to flow into reservoirs never showed up. One acre-foot is enough water to supply up to two households for one year.

About three-quarters of the American West is in what is called a megadrought, with critical waterways like the Colorado River and Rio Grande that supply millions of people and farms expected to have dismally low flows this year.